May 28: Time to shift focus to women’s health, menstrual hygiene

May 28 is a special day. The day is marked as both International Women's Health Day and World Menstrual Hygiene Day every year. It is a special occasion to spread awareness about the importance of giving due focus on women’s health and menstrual hygiene. Whether one lives in a developed or developing country, both of these vital things are often neglected in households. So, it seems to be the apt moment to make the right amends. Let's first get acquainted with these two days.

International Women's Health Day

The day is marked around the world to sensitise people by highlighting the importance of women’s good health. International Women's Health Day is held by the Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR).

In 1987 at the International Women’s Health Meeting in Costa Rica, Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) had proposed to commemorate May 28 as International Women's Health Day or International Day of Action for Women’s Health.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day

This occasion looks to highlight the importance of menstrual care. It also raises awareness among the public about the social issues faced by women during menstruation. It also shows why sanitary products are crucial for menstrual hygiene.

A German non-profit organisation had first envisaged this day in 2013. It garnered global recognition in 2014 and since then, its popularity has grown manifold.

Take the pledge

It seems to be an opportune time to not just talk about women’s health and menstrual hygiene but also act in this regard. Let’s join hands and take the pledge to give importance to these vital issues in every way we can to create a better world.

