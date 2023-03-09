'Why is Instagram down?': Netizens confused as platform faces global outage

Thousands of worldwide users of Meta-owned Instagram faced difficulty accessing their accounts late Wednesday as the platform suffered an outage, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service outages.

Over 27,000 incidents of users reporting facing issues with the social media platform were reported. Over 50 per cent of complaints were regarding server connection outages while 20 per cent were about login issues.

2,000 users were affected in the UK and more than 1,000 reported facing the issue in India and Australia. The outage lasted for hours before the issue was sorted. It is still unclear if the incident was caused due to any technical issue or any other factor.

Netizens quickly took to Twitter to report the outage with one noting, "I think Instagram is down. All my other apps are working fine but Insta is saying it "can't refresh my feed" and "something went wrong please try again" but all my apps and shit are working."

Meanwhile, another said, "I got like a decade worth of posts on the gram. Slight fear thinking I got banned somehow."

Another section of netizens had a field day making memes about the outage. Here's a look at some of the memes:

Me trying to fix Instagram servers by myself #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uMl4M5V91r — Uncertified Lover Boy 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@soynonoo) March 9, 2023 ×

Me coming to Twitter every single time to see if #Instagram is down or to see if it’s just me. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ptPz8dCfAX — Courtney Woytko (@cdubbbb) March 9, 2023 ×

me after turning my wifi on and off for 10 minutes when it was actually instagram that's down. #instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/9jXMLFXPLr — sheryl (@sherylsethi) March 9, 2023 ×

Meta planning another round of layoffs

The platform going dark comes in the backdrop of Meta planning another round of mass layoffs that could see thousands lose their jobs, according to a report by Bloomberg.

A global slowdown and an impending recession have decreased the profit margins of nearly every tech giant and Meta - the world's largest social networking company - has borne the brunt of it as well.

The new round of firings was foreshadowed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself, who hinted that more such layoffs were in the offing, as the company attempted to make itself leaner at the base level.

“I obviously can’t sit here and promise you that nothing will happen in the future because it’s a very volatile environment,” said Zuckerberg before adding, “But what I can say is that for where we are right now, that’s what I foresee.”

Notably, Meta had slashed its 13 per cent workforce, or roughly 11,000 employees in November last year.

(With inputs from agencies)