Why internet is going gaga over this $59mn 'wedding of the century' in Paris

A 26-year-old heiress to a South Florida car dealership fortune has set the internet ablaze with the sheer opulence of her five-day wedding in Paris. The wedding between Madelaine Brockway and her long-time beau Jacob LaGrone is being dubbed as the "wedding of the century".

The celebration included an intimate Maroon 5 concert and an overnight stay at the iconic Palace of Versailles. The opulent flamboyance appeared to dwarf down the great Indian weddings of the century. While the Brockway-LaGrone wedding was indeed lavish, users on social media questioned if it indeed made it a wedding of significanc.e

'Wedding of the century' on social media

Brockway meticulously documented the grand affair on social media, with her videos and images quickly going viral.

Also read | Kashmir Valley emerging as favourite wedding destination in India

The extravagant nuptials, which took place on November 18, came with a staggering price tag of $59 million, approximately ₹4,91,55,70,250, leaving netizens astonished and intrigued by the lavish expenditure.

Who paid for the wedding?

This question was asked by many who saw the wedding spectacle on social media, with many speculating that Brockway's parents footed the bill.

Her father, Bob Brockway, serves as the CEO and Chairman of Ussery Automotive Group, while her mother, Paula Brockway, holds the position of Vice President at the Coral Gables branch of Mercedes Benz in Florida.

Also watch | Business worth $63 bn anticipated in upcoming wedding season × Ussery Automotive Group gained attention in August for a lucrative $150 million profit from the sale of two of its locations, the Daily Mail reported.

About the wedding festivities

The festivities kicked off with a bachelorette week at the luxurious Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, followed by a jet-setting trip to Paris. The couple enjoyed a private tour of the Palace of Versailles and lodged at the prestigious Le Grand Contrôle hotel within the Palace, where rooms range from $2,400 to $14,200 per night.

The grandeur continued with a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, adorned with hundreds of flowers for the special occasion. While the exact location of the wedding remains undisclosed, glimpses from guest-shared videos suggest an outdoor garden setting with panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lake Como Wedding Planner (@lakecomoweddings) × As news of the lavish affair spread, social media users expressed a spectrum of opinions. Some found it "dreamy," while others criticised it as a "royal waste of money." One user questioned the desire for anonymity, stating, "You have all the money in the world, and nobody knows who you are? You've won. Why ruin that?"