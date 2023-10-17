Kashmir Valley emerging as favourite wedding destination in India

Not only for tourism, by the Kashmir Valley in India is emerging as the most-favoured place for destination weddings as well.

Dozens of destination weddings have taken place in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg tourist resorts, of which the world-famous Dal Lake remains the hot favourite.

With the improvement in security situation and prevailing peaceful environment, Kashmir has been attracting many couples planning to make their destination weddings a memorable one.

''Kashmir Valley has tremendous natural beauty and magnificence. In the last few months, the destination weddings have picked up in a big way. We have had some major destination weddings with the facilitation of the department of tourism,” Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, told WION.

“One of the weddings took place at the famous Dal Lake. I think this will take the tourism potential of Kashmir Valley to the next level. This can happen in all the divisions of Jammu as well as Kashmir, '' he added.

The Department of Tourism has opened properties like the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar for people to host their weddings. The department is also helping the wedding planners with all that is required to make these weddings memorable experiences for the guests.

According to government data, in the past two years, around 150 destination weddings were hosted in Kashmir Valley.

''Post Covid, the destination weddings have increased by a huge margin. Instead of abroad, people are exploring Kashmir Valley. In June, we had a big wedding which was one of the biggest and grandest weddings of the decade. We had around 800-1000 guests at that wedding. J-K tourism helped us a lot. It benefits a lot of people related to the tourism industry like handicraft people, shikaras, and taxi drivers,” said Amit Wanchoo, an event planner.

The weather in the Kashmir Valley also plays an important role, especially during the summer months, making it an ideal destination for outdoor weddings. The mild temperatures and clear skies create a comfortable environment for outdoor ceremonies and festivities.