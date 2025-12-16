As soon as winter arrives, it poses several risks to heart health, particularly for people with existing cardiovascular problems. Falling temperatures can place added strain on the heart, making it especially important for patients and caregivers to remain alert and take preventive precautions.

Doctors have warned that winter significantly increases the risk of heart attacks due to a mix of physiological stress and lifestyle changes triggered by cold weather. Medical experts stated that falling temperatures place extra strain on the heart, especially among the elderly and people with existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease.

In response to the reason explaining why heart attacks spike in winter, Dr Joy Shome, Senior Consultant – Cardiology and Head of TAVR/TAVI at BM Birla Heart Hospital, said, "Winter is a high-risk period for cardiac events because cold weather triggers multiple stress responses in the body. Low temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which raises blood pressure and increases the heart’s workload. At the same time, blood becomes slightly thicker, making clot formation more likely—this combination can precipitate heart attacks, especially in people with hypertension, diabetes, valve disease or existing coronary artery blockages. Festive-season factors such as rich food, excess salt and alcohol intake, reduced physical activity, poor sleep and emotional stress further compound the risk. Sudden exposure to cold, particularly during early morning walks or bathing, can act as an immediate trigger."

Dr Joy Shome added that festive-season habits such as rich food, excess salt and alcohol, poor sleep and reduced physical activity further compound the risk. "To reduce risk, individuals should dress warmly, avoid sudden cold exposure, continue prescribed heart and blood-pressure medications without interruption, limit salt and alcohol intake, stay physically active indoors, and seek prompt medical attention for warning signs such as chest discomfort, breathlessness or unusual fatigue. Winter heart attacks are largely preventable with vigilance and timely care," he also said.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director – Cardiology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, said,"Due to a number of physiological and lifestyle factors brought on by the cold, heart attacks tend to increase during the winter. Blood vessel constriction brought on by low temperatures raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder. Additionally, exposure to cold increases stress hormones, which can increase the risk of blood clotting, one of the main causes of heart attacks. Winter also frequently brings weight gain, poor eating habits, decreased physical activity, and an increase in respiratory infections, all of which put stress on the heart. Elderly people and those with pre-existing heart conditions should stay warm, exercise frequently, control their blood pressure and cholesterol, and get help right away if they have symptoms like dyspnea or chest pain."

Cold weather leads to vascular constriction

Meanwhile, Consultant Cardiologist Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal from Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, indicated that cold weather leads to vascular constriction and thicker blood due to dehydration.

"Through the winter months, there is a drastic increase in heart attack cases, with the cold weather being the main reason. Cold and freezing weather causes vascular constriction, which increases blood pressure, and the heart has to pump more powerfully. So, the heart's work would be even harder and slower than under normal conditions, more so if the blood was thick because of fluid loss resulting from the winter's low humidity and people's limited water intake. In this scenario, the risk of a blood clot forming and the consequent event of a heart attack is enormously increased," he said.

"Besides, the cold weather has an impact on the body's health by the release of hormones that cause stress, such as adrenaline, which contribute to rapid heartbeats and raise the blood pressure, thus the heart gets more and more exhausted. The winter season has also been known to disturb people's daily habits—less physical activity, unhealthy food, smoking, drinking, and forgetfulness about medications—all detrimental to one's heart health. In addition, winter is the season for respiratory infections, and flu, which, apart from causing discomfort, can also cause the heart to suffer a lot, especially in the elderly and those with existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease," Dr Sunil added.

He further emphasised to individuals for regular indoor exercise, maintaining a heart-healthy diet, drinking lots of water, and also prohibited quick transitioning from hot to extremely cold environments.