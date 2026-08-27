/The great buffalo mystery: Bihar Police seek DNA proof to find its real owner

A bizarre case has left police in Gaya dealing with an unusual bovine ownership dispute. Inspector General (IG) of Gaya Police Vikas Vaibhav has ordered a DNA test of a buffalo to help resolve ownership issue between two villagers. The DM directed Gaya (Rural) SP Divyanjali Jaiswal to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The dispute is between two villagers Suraj Yadav of Seutar village and Prakash Manjhi of Nauranga village. According to reports, Suraj Yadav initially filed a cattle missing complaint at the Atri police station. He later tracked the animal down to Manjhi's house.

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According to police officers, buffalo's DNA test will help establish the genuine ownership by matching its DNA with its mother, currently being reared at someone else’s home,” Vaibhav told TOI. Police officials said the proposed DNA comparison is possible because the buffalo’s mother is alive and is currently being kept at another villager’s house. The DNA samples of the two animals will be compared as part of the investigation to help establish the claim of ownership, they said.

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After the buffalo was found in Manjhi's house, Yadav forcefully attempted to take it back, prompting Manjhi to register a complaint. Station House Officer Ajay Kumar summoned Yadav with the buffalo to the Atri police station, where the animal was kept for two days. Soon, Yadav’s supporters, gathered near the policce station demanding that the animal be handed over to him. Now, Manjhi filed a complaint against Yadav under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Local politician enter the scene