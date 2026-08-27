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The great buffalo mystery: Bihar Police seek DNA proof to find its real owner

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:41 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:41 IST
The great buffalo mystery: Bihar Police seek DNA proof to find its real owner

Bihar Police to conduct DNA test on buffalo to settle ownership dispute Photograph: (Pixabay)

Story highlights

A bizarre buffalo ownership dispute in Bihar's Gaya has taken a scientific turn, with police ordering a DNA test to determine who owns the animal. The test will compare the buffalo's DNA with its alleged mother as two villagers battle over ownership.

A bizarre case has left police in Gaya dealing with an unusual bovine ownership dispute. Inspector General (IG) of Gaya Police Vikas Vaibhav has ordered a DNA test of a buffalo to help resolve ownership issue between two villagers. The DM directed Gaya (Rural) SP Divyanjali Jaiswal to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The dispute is between two villagers Suraj Yadav of Seutar village and Prakash Manjhi of Nauranga village. According to reports, Suraj Yadav initially filed a cattle missing complaint at the Atri police station. He later tracked the animal down to Manjhi's house.

According to police officers, buffalo's DNA test will help establish the genuine ownership by matching its DNA with its mother, currently being reared at someone else’s home,” Vaibhav told TOI. Police officials said the proposed DNA comparison is possible because the buffalo’s mother is alive and is currently being kept at another villager’s house. The DNA samples of the two animals will be compared as part of the investigation to help establish the claim of ownership, they said.

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After the buffalo was found in Manjhi's house, Yadav forcefully attempted to take it back, prompting Manjhi to register a complaint. Station House Officer Ajay Kumar summoned Yadav with the buffalo to the Atri police station, where the animal was kept for two days. Soon, Yadav’s supporters, gathered near the policce station demanding that the animal be handed over to him. Now, Manjhi filed a complaint against Yadav under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Local politician enter the scene

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The dispute escalated after local political leaders entered the scene. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Atri MLA Ajay Kumar Yadav alias Ranjit Yadav approached the zonal IG and submitted a formal request for an impartial probe into the matter. “The manner in which a case was registered against Suraj Yadav is completely unjustifiable and needs proper inquiry into the role of the local police,” the RJD leader said. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, too got involved in the matter, with party’s national spokesperson Shyam Sundar Manjhi saying that the senior officer has assured a thorough probe into the matter. “We all should wait for the police investigation to be completed,” he said.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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