/High alert in neighbouring states of UP and Bihar after devastating flash floods in Nepal

The devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River that swept through Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in India, where authorities intensified monitoring and precautionary measures. The Bhote Koshi River is a headwater tributary of the Kosi River system, which enters northern Bihar in Supaul after flowing through Nepal.

The Indian government has issued an advisory after a sudden rise in the water level of Nepal’s Trishuli river at Furke Khola, around 160 km from the Indian border, was reported amid suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) activity near the Nepal-China border. The advisory said the flood wave is expected to move downstream into the Gandak River, with its intensity likely to reduce as it travels.

Meanwhile, authorities in UP and Bihar have stepped up preparations to deal with the situation that could arise due to the heavy flow of water downstream.

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Several major rivers flow from Nepal into Bihar, most notably the Gandak River (also known as the Narayani) and the Kosi River. These rivers originate in the Himalayas and Tibet before entering the Indian plains.

Bihar issues advisory amid flood alert

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary held a meeting with officials over flood alert and constituted a high-level committee to continuously monitor the developing situation. Authorities in Bihar expect a surge in water flow into the Gandak River.

“A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself,” the CM told reporters.

“The situation is being monitored in Bihar due to the flash flood in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow,” said the Disaster Management Department in an official statement.

The administration also issued an advisory and urged people to remain alert without creating panic and to strictly follow official instructions.

“The public should not panic, but exercise utmost caution. People living on the banks of the Gandak River and in low-lying areas should not go near the river unnecessarily. Ignore any rumours and rely only on official information issued by the administration. In case of a rise in water level or any other warning, immediately follow the instructions issued by the administration,” the advisory said.

Authorities in Bihar’s West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur stepped up preparedness, including evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

In view of the potential flood threat in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary over the phone. Shah assured the Bihar government of all possible assistance to deal with the situation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also being mobilised to respond to any emergency.

UP steps up monitoring, preparedness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the flood situation in Nepal and directed local authorities in vulnerable districts to remain alert.

Yogi said in a post on X, “The damage caused by the devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa region is extremely worrying. Prayers to Lord Pashupatinath for the safety of all.”

Chief Minister Yogi said Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts in the region bordering Nepal have been put on alert.

“In view of the rise in water levels of the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh’s districts of Maharajganj and Kushinagar due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations,” he added.

Major rivers flowing from Nepal into Uttar Pradesh include the Ghaghara (Karnali), Sharda (Kali), Gandak, and Rapti.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, at least 384 travelers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, are reported missing from the flood-affected area. Among foreigners, 105 are Indian nationals, the officials said.

The floodwater came from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.

PM Modi speaks to Nepal PM Balen Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal PM Balendra Shah and expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the devastating floods.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” PM Modi posted on X.

“India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” he added.