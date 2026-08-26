/‘Politically motivated’: India rejects ‘highly malicious’ remarks by UN racial discrimination panel

India on Wednesday (August 26) rejected the observations made by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, calling the remarks "politically motivated" and "highly malicious".

The Ministry of External Affairs said it had taken note of the observations issued after India's 11th periodic review under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The review took place in Geneva on August 11 and 12.

The MEA said the review was a routine treaty body exercise and India took part in it with a constructive approach. It also stressed that the country remains firmly committed to fighting racial discrimination.

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During the review, India highlighted its constitutional safeguards, legal framework and pluralistic character. The delegation also pointed to its continued efforts to protect disadvantaged communities.

"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the MEA stated.

The ministry further said, "India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves."

MEA responds after UN committee raises concerns

The MEA response came after the UN committee raised concerns over reports alleging "large-scale violations" by law enforcement personnel against ethnic and ethno-religious groups. The concerns also covered Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, and non-citizens.

The August 11 and 12 review covered India's 12th and 21st combined periodic reports submitted to CERD in 2023. According to a statement from the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, the discussions covered the framework for implementing ICERD, progress among marginalised groups and policy measures to address prejudice and intolerance.

"The Indian delegation highlighted our pluralism; diversity; scale and complexity; constitutional and legal framework and safeguards; affirmative action; democratic accountability; judicial remedies; targeted public policy; and sustained socio-economic development, as we continue our journey towards ensuring equality, dignity and opportunity for all Indians," the official statement noted.