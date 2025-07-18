/Who was 'Fearless Felix?' Skydiving legend dies in Paragliding accident - Here's what we know

The famous sports star known for jumping from the edge of space, Felix Baumgartner has passed away in a paragliding crash in central Italy, according to local police. The 56-year-old Austrian lost control of his motorised paraglider while flying above Porto Sant Elpidio in Italy’s Marche region on Thursday(Jul 17). According to reports, he fell into a hotel swimming pool and several people were in the pool that time and they saw the accident live. The exact reason for the crash is still unknown.

Baumgartner, famously known as the 'Fearless Felix,' gained popularity all over the world after he completed a record-breaking skydive in 2012. He jumped from a special capsule from the Earth with the help of a huge helium balloon over New Mexico.

With this great jump, Baumgartner became the first person to break the sound barrier without using a vehicle and made the highest skydive ever at that time.

He was also the part of Red Bull Stratos team and with them he reached a top speed of 843.6 mph, which is around 1.25 times faster than the speed of sound.

Who was Felix Baumgartner?

Felix Baumgartner, also known as Fearless Felix, was a famous sports star from Australia. He was born in 1969 and later became known for his daring jumps from planes, tall buildings, bridges and famous landmarks, including Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue. At the beginning of his career, he was a military parachutist in Australia.

Although his space jump was a record setting one and was later beaten in 2014 by Google executive Alan Eustace, who made an even higher free-fall jump.