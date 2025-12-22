/Who was Chaudhary Charan Singh? Know 10 interesting facts about farmer-first leader who became India's 5th PM

Chaudhary Charan Singh was one of the most influential agrarian leaders and a key personality in the post-Independence political history of India. He briefly served as the fifth Prime Minister in 1979–80 and was also known for his strong advocacy for farmers and rural India. Singh was the first leader outside the Indian National Congress (INC) to form a government and also became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He is the second deputy prime minister to become prime minister after his predecessor, Morarji Desai.

Who was Chaudhary Charan Singh? Here are 10 interesting facts about his life and legacy:

Former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Sing was a dedicated politician from a farming background, known for advocating for farmers' rights. He introduced land reforms, empowered tillers, and worked to improve market linkages for agricultural produce, laying the groundwork for MSP.

1. Born in rural Uttar Pradesh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, in Noorpur village of present-day Uttar Pradesh, shaping his lifelong connection with farmers and villages.

2. Trained as a lawyer

He studied law at Agra College and later practised as a lawyer, using his legal background to champion peasant rights.

3. A staunch farmers’ leader

Charan Singh dedicated his politics to farmers, opposing zamindari and feudal land systems that exploited cultivators.

4. Architect of land reforms

As Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, he played a key role in abolishing the zamindari system and pushing land redistribution.

5. Fifth Prime Minister of India

He became India’s fifth Prime Minister in July 1979, though his tenure lasted less than a year due to political instability.

6. Never faced Parliament as PM

Charan Singh resigned before proving his majority in the Lok Sabha, making his premiership unique in Indian politics.

7. Strong critic of urban-centric policies

He consistently argued that India’s progress depended on empowering villages rather than focusing only on cities and industries.

8. Founder of Lok Dal

He established the Lok Dal, which later influenced several regional and national political formations.

9. Known for ideological rigidity

Charan Singh was respected for sticking to his principles, even when it cost him political power or alliances.

10. Bharat Ratna awardee

In 2024, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, recognising his lifelong contribution to farmers and rural India.