Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promoted veteran executive Vishal Shah to a key position within the company's AI division. It marks the latest move in Zuckerberg’s ongoing leadership reshuffle amid his rapid drive into artificial intelligence (AI). Meta’s AI product chief, Nat Friedman, said Shah will take charge of product management within his team, reporting directly to him, according to a Financial Times report, citing an internal memo.

Who Is Vishal Shah?

Based on the LinkedIn profile, Shah earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Computer Science and Business from the University of California, Berkeley, in May 2004.He began his career as an engineer at Redi2, followed by a little over a year as an analyst with Accenture.

Between 2005 and 2013, Shah served as director of engineering at Turn, a digital marketing company, where he advanced to the role of director of engineering. He later spent two years as senior director of product management.

Shah joined Instagram in 2015 as director of product management and served in that capacity until November 2018, after which he was promoted to vice-president (VP) of product. He held that role until August 2021 before becoming VP of Metaverse at Meta.

In the memo seen by FT, Friedman commended Shah for his ability to tackle “ambiguous technical problems” and emphasised his “strong relationships across Meta,” reflecting confidence in Shah’s leadership as the company accelerates its AI initiatives.

On this project, Shah will play a significant role in making Meta’s artificial intelligence capabilities into its Reality Labs division. The unit, which focuses on augmented and virtual reality, oversees the metaverse ambitions and the growing smart glasses initiative of the company.