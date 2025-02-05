Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, has shared new details about his personal life, revealing that he is dating philanthropist Paula Hurd.

Describing her as his 'serious girlfriend' Gates said, “I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We’re having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things,” Gates shared during the interview on TODAY.

Paula Hurd: A Philanthropist

Paula Hurd, who was married to Mark Hurd, the former CEO of Oracle and ex-CEO of Hewlett-Packard, has an extensive background in philanthropy. After Mark’s passing in 2019, Paula has continued her charitable work, particularly in education and healthcare. In addition to her philanthropic efforts, Paula currently serves as the chairwoman of the Universal Tennis Foundation, where she plays an instrumental role in supporting the growth of tennis.

Connection with Bill Gates

The 69-year-old Microsoft co-founder has been spotted with Hurd at several events since 2022, signalling a deepening connection.

During the TODAY interview, Gates also spoke about his upcoming 70th birthday and the 50th anniversary of Microsoft. Reflecting on his extraordinary life, he shared, "This year, I turn 70, Microsoft turns 50, and so I thought, OK, I should share what luck I had to have amazing parents, you know, the way they let me go out and hike and try new things," he said. "I was just unbelievably lucky, and, you know, that's why Microsoft ended up being so successful."

Paula Hurd’s name also appears in Gates's newly released memoir, Source Code, where he credits her as one of the early readers of the manuscript.