Who is Dylan Mulvaney? Know how the Trans TikToker caused controversy between Kid Rock and Bud Light?

American singer Kid Rock and the conservative section of the American populace are fuming at the beer company Bud Light. The backlash against the company came after Bud Light announced a partnership with Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney. The 26-year-old influencer is reportedly promoting Bud Light’s March Madness contest. Bud Light also celebrated Mulvaney’s “365 days of Girlhood milestone” by gifting her a customised beer can with the influencer’s face on it.

Why is Kid Rock mad at Bud Light?

Kid Rock and US conservative media portals are losing their calm primarily for two reasons. Firstly, they don’t endorse the idea of a Trans celebrating “365 days of womanhood.” Secondly, they are condemning Bud Light for choosing Mulvaney as its brand ambassador. The artist posted a video on Monday showing him shooting several Bud Light cans while donning a Make America Great Again hat.

Kid Rock can be seen saying, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.” Before firing a rifle at four packs of cans and turning the video off, he says, "Let me tell something to all of you, and be as clear and concise as possible, "Fu*k Anheuser-Busch and Fu*k Bud Light. Have a terrific day.”

Bud Light boycott campaign gains traction

Social media users have criticised the partnership between Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney, leading to demands for a boycott. Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator, tweeted on Sunday, “The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott."

"Boycott Bud Light and NEVER DRINK IT AGAIN EVER," tweeted Mike Crispi, a podcast host and former Republican New Jersey primary candidate for Congress.

More controversies around partnerships between Transgenders and Corporate

Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light is not the first company to have faced criticism because of its alliance with transgender campaigners.

When a transgender rights activist's visage was featured on special chocolate bar wrappers in Canada for International Women's Day in February, Hershey's chocolate manufacturers also encountered a similar reaction.