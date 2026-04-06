Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Who is Amit Jogi? Chhattisgarh High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2003 Jaggi murder case

Who is Amit Jogi? Chhattisgarh High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2003 Jaggi murder case

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 17:36 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 17:36 IST
Who is Amit Jogi? Chhattisgarh High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2003 Jaggi murder case

File photo of former MLA Amit Jogi. Photograph: (Facebook)

Story highlights

The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced him to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi. The court overturned a 2007 trial court acquittal, identifying Jogi as the 'mastermind' and playing the key role in plotting the conspiracy.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has convicted former MLA Amit Jogi and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday (April 6, 2026) in the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi. After keeping aside the 2007 trial court verdict that had given Jogi the benefit of doubt, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma directed him to surrender within three weeks.

Who is Amit Jogi, and what is his case

Amit Jogi is the son of the state's first Chief Minister, the late Ajit Jogi, who is currently serving as the president of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J). The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced him to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi. The court overturned a 2007 trial court acquittal, identifying Jogi as the 'mastermind' and playing the key role in plotting the conspiracy. He has been ordered to surrender within three weeks. However, he has moved the Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear his petition on April 20, 2026.

Add WION as a Preferred Source


Ramavatar Jaggi, a businessman-politician and then state treasurer of the Nationalist Congress Party, was shot dead in Raipur on June 4, 2003, when Amit Jogi's father was serving as chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The initial investigation was launched by state police, which was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation amid allegations of being prejudiced. Later, the probe agency registered an extensive chargesheet alleging the incident was connected with a political conspiracy involving multiple accused.


A special CBI court in 2007 convicted 28 individuals and sentenced them to life imprisonment, but acquitted Amit Jogi due to insufficient evidence. The CBI contested this acquittal, triggering a legal battle that stretched over two decades. After delays, the case reached the Supreme Court, which sent it back to the high court for fresh review. The high court has now overturned the acquittal, marking a major development in the 23-year-old case.


Responding to the verdict, Jogi called it “unexpected” and claimed he was not granted a full hearing. He said he plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court while expressing confidence in the judicial system.

Trending Stories

Also read: Security breach at Delhi Assembly: Masked man breaks through gate, hurls ink at speaker’s car; Here's what happened next

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics