/Who is Amit Jogi? Chhattisgarh High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2003 Jaggi murder case

The Chhattisgarh High Court has convicted former MLA Amit Jogi and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday (April 6, 2026) in the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi. After keeping aside the 2007 trial court verdict that had given Jogi the benefit of doubt, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma directed him to surrender within three weeks.

Who is Amit Jogi, and what is his case

Amit Jogi is the son of the state's first Chief Minister, the late Ajit Jogi, who is currently serving as the president of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J). The Chhattisgarh High Court has sentenced him to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi. The court overturned a 2007 trial court acquittal, identifying Jogi as the 'mastermind' and playing the key role in plotting the conspiracy. He has been ordered to surrender within three weeks. However, he has moved the Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear his petition on April 20, 2026.

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Ramavatar Jaggi, a businessman-politician and then state treasurer of the Nationalist Congress Party, was shot dead in Raipur on June 4, 2003, when Amit Jogi's father was serving as chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The initial investigation was launched by state police, which was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation amid allegations of being prejudiced. Later, the probe agency registered an extensive chargesheet alleging the incident was connected with a political conspiracy involving multiple accused.



A special CBI court in 2007 convicted 28 individuals and sentenced them to life imprisonment, but acquitted Amit Jogi due to insufficient evidence. The CBI contested this acquittal, triggering a legal battle that stretched over two decades. After delays, the case reached the Supreme Court, which sent it back to the high court for fresh review. The high court has now overturned the acquittal, marking a major development in the 23-year-old case.