/Security breach at Delhi Assembly: Masked man breaks through gate, hurls ink at speaker’s car; Here's what happened next

A security alert was triggered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday (April 6, 2026) after a car reportedly breached a security barrier and entered the high-security premises. The vehicle tried to force its way into the Assembly complex, prompting a swift security response. The situation was later contained, and no injuries were reported, according to Delhi Police sources cited by news agency ANI.
Officials said the car, driven by a masked person, broke through Gate No. 2 around 2 pm. The vehicle, carrying a Uttar Pradesh registration number, managed to enter the premises before being stopped. "The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.
Officials call it security concern
In a further escalation, ink was reportedly thrown at the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s vehicle during the incident. Based on the initial findings, the vehicle, bearing a registration number plate of Uttar Pradesh, entered through Gate No. 2, causing panic among security personnel and triggering an immediate response from authorities.
Officials said the episode has raised “serious” security concerns and is being treated as a possible breach. The incident comes shortly after bomb threats were received during the recently concluded budget session, heightening worries over security at the Assembly complex. Police added that further details are being collected and an investigation is ongoing.
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