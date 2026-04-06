/Security breach at Delhi Assembly: Masked man breaks through gate, hurls ink at speaker’s car; Here's what happened next

A security alert was triggered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday (April 6, 2026) after a car reportedly breached a security barrier and entered the high-security premises. The vehicle tried to force its way into the Assembly complex, prompting a swift security response. The situation was later contained, and no injuries were reported, according to Delhi Police sources cited by news agency ANI.



Officials said the car, driven by a masked person, broke through Gate No. 2 around 2 pm. The vehicle, carrying a Uttar Pradesh registration number, managed to enter the premises before being stopped. "The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," said a Delhi Secretariat official.

Officials call it security concern

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In a further escalation, ink was reportedly thrown at the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s vehicle during the incident. Based on the initial findings, the vehicle, bearing a registration number plate of Uttar Pradesh, entered through Gate No. 2, causing panic among security personnel and triggering an immediate response from authorities.