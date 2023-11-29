Who is Aitana Lopez? 25-year-old Spanish AI model who earns $10,000 per month

Aitana Lopez is a 25-year-old Spanish model created using artificial intelligence. The pink-haired AI model has recently gained popularity on Instagram and has 141,000 followers. According to some reports, she earns up to $10,000 per month.

Here's everything you need to know about Aitana Lopez.

Who created Aitana Lopez?

Created by designer Rubén Cruz and his agency, The Clueless, the Spanish AI model's Instagram bio reads, "Barcelona. Gamer. Fitness. Cosplay. Lover."

Cruz revealed that he thought of creating Aitana while struggling with projects as they were on hold or cancelled. He told Euronews that the problem was with the influencers and model, not the designs. He said, "We did it so we make a better living and not depend on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing."

Brands now approach Cruz's agency for different purposes, especially advertising, because of Aitana Lopez. The Spanish AI model also uploads her pictures on Fanvue, a site similar to OnlyFans. She has recently become the face of a sports supplement company.

Cruz also revealed that she has received direct messages from celebrities who have asked her out. A large number of her followers are not aware of the fact that she is not a real person. "One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about 5 million followers, and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids. He had no idea Aitana didn't exist," said Cruz.

What does Aitana Lopez do?

Every week, Cruz and his team meet to decide Aitana's schedule for the week. Since Aitana is an AI model, her photoshoots involve AI tools and Photoshop instead of wardrobe changes. Cruz said, "In the first month, we realised that people follow lives, not images. Since she is not alive, we had to give her a bit of reality so that people could relate to her. We had to tell a story."

Initially, Cruz created Aitana as a fitness enthusiast. Their official website describes her as "a strong and determined woman, independent in her actions and generous in her willingness to help others."

However, Aitana is not the only AI model by The Clueless. They have also created Maia. Even their names are not random. They both have AI in them, which stands for artificial intelligence.