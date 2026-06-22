/Which sunsigns need to be careful in love this week?

Several sun signs need to be careful in matters of the heart this week (June 22- 28). It will be a time when conversations will fail to reach meaningful conclusions, emotional vulnerability will be high, and there will be plenty of room for jealousy. This is not the time to rush into making decisions about your love life. On June 22, Mercury moves into Cancer, and on June 29, it begins its retrograde, says astrologer Harshada Desai. Venus is placed in Cancer, which is considered a sensitive and moody planet - until early July. This is causing people to misread signals, for old feelings to resurface, and to overreact emotionally. But not everyone will be affected in the same way, and only a few sunsigns need to keep their guard up. Here is a love forecast for this week by Harshada.

Cancer: The week will bring emotional turmoil, highs and lows in love. With both Mercury and Venus moving through your sign, you will feel emotionally exposed, which is not exactly a bad thing. It has its pros and cons. It will feel beautiful to be able to truly express yourself. However, this also makes you prone to taking things too personally. We often fall for what our gut tells us, but this week, avoid making big relationship decisions based on just your inner voice.

Gemini: Mercury, your ruling planet, is leaving your sign just as it heads toward retrograde. You will find it extremely difficult to have a clear conversation with your partner. All communication will simply keep moving in circles, causing frustration. But now is not the time to reach. Let this week pass. Resist the urge to over-explain. Be careful not to bring up old arguments.

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Scorpio: This week will be marked by insecurity and jealousy for you. Cancer energy hits your fifth house of romance hard this week, stirring up intensity and possessiveness. Control issues could surface in relationships, for both you and your partner. Do not give in to the urge to question your partner over every tiny thing. Keep your actions away from your feelings of insecurity, as it could lead to drastic results.

Capricorn: Patience is the key to handling all your love-related issues this week. You may feel like your partner is criticising you unnecessarily and out of the blue. Try to keep a cool head as arguments will lead nowhere. Your partner might seem more emotional or needy than usual. Do not take it negatively and try to work with them.

Aries: Love will move at a snail's pace for you. But just bear with it as the stars are not in your favour this week. With Mars settling into Taurus, your relationship will move more slowly. The wait could feel frustrating, but don't let it bog you down. Those single should resist rushing into a new connection. Those already in relationships should avoid forcing communication on important matters. If your partner doesn't feel ready, just avoid bringing up anything that could fluster them.