/When aliens come visiting...AI robots, not real beings, will threaten our existence, scientist says

Harvard professor Avi Loeb believes that aliens are not going to visit Earth in physical form, and would instead send a "technological device guided by AI". Their visit would not be fun either, and would lead to political, economic, and spiritual chaos, he wrote in a blog post. In fact, humans would have to make sure that it is not "a serial killer." The professor, who became known for calling interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS an "alien mothership", said it would be "foolish" to predict what that encounter might look like, but Earthlings should " learn more about their qualities and intent". And the fact that it possesses such advanced technology to take an interstellar trip would also make it deadly for us. The revelation that some other civilisation lives out there will also affect humanity's sense of importance, and this would be enough to shake them psychologically.

Why aliens would send robotic probes

Talking about aliens using AI to reach out to humans, Loeb said that this is similar to how humans explore space. Instead of crewed missions, unmanned robotic probes have been sent. Besides, invading another planet biologically would be almost impossible because of how far different worlds are. Proxima Centauri b is the closest habitable world and is still 4.2 light–years from Earth. If ever one such probe from another system reaches Earth, it would trigger chaos. To learn that someone superior lives in the universe and is here now would be terrifying.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Aliens would bring humans together

These technologically advanced beings would be enough to rattle the geopolitical scene. But the good news is that the world might join hands to fight this common enemy. "An encounter with alien technology could bring together all humans on Earth in the same way that a knock on the door by a stranger quiets down arguments among family members within the room," he told Daily Mail. It would lead to "much-needed sense of humility and a change of priorities towards space exploration and cooperation among humans." What would decide the purpose of the alien visit and how they treat us would depend on what kind of beings they are.

Avi Loeb and 3I/ATLAS