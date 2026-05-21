/When aliens come visiting...AI robots, not real beings, will threaten our existence, scientist says

Harvard professor Avi Loeb believes that aliens are not going to visit Earth in physical form, and would instead send a "technological device guided by AI". Their visit would not be fun either, and would lead to political, economic, and spiritual chaos, he wrote in a blog post. In fact, humans would have to make sure that it is not "a serial killer." The professor, who became known for calling interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS an "alien mothership", said it would be "foolish" to predict what that encounter might look like, but Earthlings should " learn more about their qualities and intent". And the fact that it possesses such advanced technology to take an interstellar trip would also make it deadly for us. The revelation that some other civilisation lives out there will also affect humanity's sense of importance, and this would be enough to shake them psychologically.
Why aliens would send robotic probes
Talking about aliens using AI to reach out to humans, Loeb said that this is similar to how humans explore space. Instead of crewed missions, unmanned robotic probes have been sent. Besides, invading another planet biologically would be almost impossible because of how far different worlds are. Proxima Centauri b is the closest habitable world and is still 4.2 light–years from Earth. If ever one such probe from another system reaches Earth, it would trigger chaos. To learn that someone superior lives in the universe and is here now would be terrifying.
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Aliens would bring humans together
These technologically advanced beings would be enough to rattle the geopolitical scene. But the good news is that the world might join hands to fight this common enemy. "An encounter with alien technology could bring together all humans on Earth in the same way that a knock on the door by a stranger quiets down arguments among family members within the room," he told Daily Mail. It would lead to "much-needed sense of humility and a change of priorities towards space exploration and cooperation among humans." What would decide the purpose of the alien visit and how they treat us would depend on what kind of beings they are.
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Avi Loeb and 3I/ATLAS
He previously suggested that Earth would invoke curiosity among aliens because it is a water world and lies in the habitable zone. This would make them send technological probes to our planet. This is similar to how humans search for habitable worlds in other star systems. When scientists discovered 3I/ATLAS in July 2025 in our solar system, he proposed the theory that it could be an alien probe coming to study the planets. Loeb strongly believed that this was a possibility, even though almost every other scientist dismissed him. Loeb has called on the scientific world to broaden their mind when it comes to the universe.