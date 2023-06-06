What the actual 'duck': Apple iOS autocorrect will stop doing this to the F-word

What is language if not true manifestation of what you feel within? The intrinsic feelings are given an outlet to when we string together words that make our speech. But sometimes, this seemingly simple process becomes a major pain when you REALLY have to outlet your particular godforsaken feeling about someone and an invisible authority upholding morality gags you, keeps you from breathing hellfire at the soul who is unfortunately (or otherwise) caught in your fury, well almost. At least Apple has finally understood that moving around with tech equivalent of a piece of cloth to be stuffed in people's mouths doesn't always magically turn them into Zen monks. Apple iOS will now stop turning the F-word in your messages to 'duck'.

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, the tech giant showed off its AI-powered keyboard to be run on its devices. This means that the keyboard will learn that you really, REALLY want to curse and not ducking write something else. You may be able to speak your ducking mind now.

Duck! About time.

"And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, and resident Daddy, said slyly during the presentation.

As it was the first day of an Apple conference. All eyes were on what was being announced. There were meaty announcements of course. Like Apple Vision Pro, the first-ever augmented reality headset from Apple.

But the 'duck' caught everyone's attention and the internet (as expected) latched on to the topic with memefest and tweets! « A ducking word », Craig Federighi, #WWDC23. pic.twitter.com/OPCY7Af9cj — Arnaud Richy (@arnaudrichy) June 5, 2023 × DID HE JUST MAKE A “DUCKING” JOKE OMFG — Theo - t3.gg (@t3dotgg) June 5, 2023 × Best update to Apple so far: They fixed ducking. — Maghan McDowell (@maghanmcd) June 5, 2023 × So Apple, with the better autocorrect, you’re saying we are no longer “ducking”? — TechnicallyTee (@TechnicallyTee) June 5, 2023 × But perhaps a question remains. What had real ducks done to deserve such an association? Their contribution to our culture is immense. There is a web browser with the name DuckDuckGo. Duck feather hats have been a style statement for centuries. 'The Ugly Duckling' is a tale told to little children of impressionable age. In Cricket, when a batsman gets out without scoring any runs, he is supposed to be out on a duck.

Donald Duck needs no introduction.

All the ducks can now either collectively demand justice from humankind.

Or they can duck it and leave it!

