A healthy diet is directly linked to our physical health. To keep cardiovascular disease, gut issues, and more at bay, people are often advised to consume a diet full of vegetables and fruits while avoiding processed foods. Experts say that what you eat not only affects your body but also your mind. So if you are feeling mentally unhealthy, sad or depressed, it might be time to look at what you are putting on your plate.

Wolfgang Marx, deputy director of the Food & Mood Centre at Deakin University in Australia and president of the International Society for Nutritional Psychiatry Research, was quoted by National Geographic as saying that "our food choices can affect brain function, mood, and mental health disorders."

Ultra-processed foods are often blamed as the biggest culprits when it comes to our overall health, and our mental health, it seems, is no exception. Marx and other researchers carried out research in 2024 on "Ultra-processed food exposure and adverse health outcomes". What they found was that the same food that affects our physical health can also negatively impact our mental well-being.

“Diets high in ultra-processed foods and low in nutrient quality are consistently associated with a higher risk of depression and anxiety," Marx said.

Certain beverages should also be limited since they can impact mood and cognitive health. Consumption of drinks containing caffeine should be limited, while alcohol should also be cut down on for better mental health.

So, energy drinks, sweetened beverages, fried food, and trans fats should be consumed cautiously.

The researchers found that such a diet can affect heart health and cause "common mental disorders and mortality outcomes."

What to eat for better mental health?

What came as no surprise is the food that one should be consuming for better mental health. Scientists say diets comprising vegetables, fruits, unprocessed grains, fish, and seafood, are best for mental health. It was reinforced by a Harvard study that stressed that traditional diets that contain these foods are the best for mental health.

For example, the Mediterranean diet or the traditional Japanese diet was found much better than others since they not only comprised the above-mentioned foods but included a very small amount of lean meats and dairy. These diets are also sans processed and refined foods and sugar, making them better for overall health. Many of the items are fermented, making them great for gut health.

However, experts say that while diet plays a part in mental health, it is also important to reach out for other available tools, such as therapy.