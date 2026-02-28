/What is VSHORADS? DRDO successfully conducts flight-trails of 3 Very Short-Range Air Defence System in Odisha

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out three successive flight trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the Odisha coast. The trials were conducted to reconfirm the capability of the VSHORADS missile system in countering the fast-speed aerial threats operating at different speeds, ranges, and altitudes.

In each of the flight-tests, the missiles accurately strike and eliminate the high-speed aerial targets simulating enemy aircraft in varied threat conditions, successfully meeting all critical engagement parameters. The trials were performed in the final deployment configuration, with field operators handling target detection and missile launch procedures.

What is VSHORADS?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

VSHORADS stands for Very Short-Range Air Defence System, which is a fourth-generation Man Portable Air Defence system developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat in partnership with other DRDO laboratories and Production Partners. The system is designed to fulfil the operational requirement of all three branches of the Armed Forces, viz. Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This system is basically designed to protect ground military units, including command stations and combat units, within the brigade's operational area. It also acts as an anti-aircraft warfare and neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges, which forms a part of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System. To increase mid-air manoeuvrability, the VSHORAD missile incorporates integrated avionics and a miniaturised reaction control system that also uses a state-of-the-art uncooled infrared imaging seeker.

The VSHORADS is equipped with a dual-pulse solid propellant rocket motor that adjusts its thrust during flight, maintaining high manoeuvrability and providing additional power when needed. Its dual-waveband infrared imaging seeker enhances strike accuracy by precisely detecting targets and applying target-specific tracking algorithms to improve kill probability.