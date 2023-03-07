What is the Moon phase test for couples on TikTok? Step-by-step guide to do the test; know why it is fake 

Moon Phase Test is the new hot keyword on TikTok. The online tool is allegedly helping people find their true soulmates. Under the new rising trend, people create a video comparing the phases of the Moon on the day the two people were born. In the end, if the two phases together make up a full Moon, the compatibility of the couple is considered very high.

What is the Moon Phase soulmate test?

To do the soulmate test online, people need to visit this website. This website tracks moon phases. One needs to select the date of birth of the two people and take a screenshot of the two moon phases. Now, the two phases are compared and combined to make one whole Moon. If that Moon is full, then the compatibility of the couple is considered high and vice versa.

People are making videos on TikTok with pictures of the two Moon phases combined together. Some are even claiming that if the two Moon phases are slotting together nicely, it means the two people are soulmates.

Moon Phase Test is totally fake and unscientific

While the tool is made just for fun and entertainment purposes, some are taking the end results too seriously. So, if your end result doesn’t show up the full Moon as seen in most of the viral videos on TikTok, it definitely doesn’t mean the two people are not compatible. There is no scientific evidence to back the claim that the Moon phases at the time of the birth indicate the compatibility of two people.

People should not take it seriously. For some, it could be fun to check how the sky looked when his or her partner was born. For some, it could be another trend to jump upon, and for some, it’s just an online entertainment tool.

A step-by-step guide to making your own Moon phase test video: