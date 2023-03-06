'Rockstar girlfriend' is 2023's biggest TikTok style trend

Just as we were starting to embrace 2023's Vanilla Girl aesthetic, TikTok influencers moved our focus to a new fashion trend, Rockstar Girlfriend, which takes inspiration from musician-adjacent female celebs such as Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, Kate Moss, Lily-Rose Depp, Suki Waterhouse, Julia Fox, Alexa Chung, and Pamela Anderson. Here's a quick guide to help you learn everything about the trend!

With over 120 million views on TikTok, the Rockstar Girlfriend aesthetic is making us ladies reassess our wardrobe choices. And, we have idols from the late '90s and early '00s to thank for the inspiration.

The new TikTok trend is all about messy hair, slip dresses, leather jackets and possibility everything a rockstar girlfriend would think of wearing to impress her beau. The aesthetic can be considered an extension of the grunge and indie sleaze trends that often crossover with another TikTok aesthetic called Downtown Girl.

To ace the Rockstar Girlfriend look, you must make eyeliner your closest ally. A thick eyeliner, smudged from the corners for a smokey look, should be your go-to choice for this trend. From your wardrobe, pick any little black dress and pair it with a leather jacket and matching boots. Don't forget to wear a fishnet to look extra sultry!

You can also pair silk shirts with skinny denim pants for this trend. A blazer and bralette also make for a great combination too. And, you can never go wrong with black mini or micro mini skirts for this trend when paired correctly.

The aesthetic is all about flaunting a carefully-curated messiness that any rockstar girlfriend can easily carry. Faux fur coats, platform shoes, graphic tees, oversized denim pants, and black sunglasses can help you curate the perfect RG look, which will not just grab your boyfriend's attention but anyone you see and meet.

