Celestialcore, Mermaidcore and other trends we saw and adored during 2023 fashion weeks

Just as we were getting used to the Barbiecore trend, an influx of aesthetics started rolling out on social media during the 2023 fashion weeks and eventually ended up in fashionistas' wardrobes. Mermaidcore, Celestialcore and a few other trends are currently topping the trend charts for their otherwordly, futuristic glam vibes. So as you enjoy the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in France's capital city Paris, explore some of the biggest and most original trends that you will be loving this year.

Mermaidcore

Mermaidcore is the latest micro trend taking over runways, award shows, and social media. Much like the mythical creatures, the Mermaidcore look is a little elusive. You need to put in the work. A lot of work! The trend is all about iridescent slip halter dresses, lace-up tops or corsets, sheer lacy fabrics, light blue and lilac sequins, pearl and shell-inspired accessories, and layers and layers of ruffles. If it feels like a lot of effort, that’s because it is.

When it comes to beauty, the trend at its roots is characterised by slicked-back hair, loads of highlighter, fluffy brows and a mix of teal, sea green and turquoise shades. It’s also the perfect amalgamation of gloss and glitter. To fake the just-came-out-of-sea wet look, opt for glossy lids, cheeks, and lips and don't forget to use iridescent and holographic shimmer.

A wet hairdo with soft waves is the first step to making the Mermaidcore trend a part of your personality. Next, you can pick a combination of semi-sheer and lace fabric that makes clothes appear soaked. For makeup, get creative and use cool accessories that make you seem like Disney princess Ariel.

Celestialcore

Celestialcore is the newest and most gorgeous NYFW beauty trend that is currently making waves on TikTok. We first saw it at Thom Browne's presentation at New York Fashion Week, where models flaunted hand-painted glimmering stars and metallic milky ways on their eyes, created by professional makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. The looks were inspired by stars and constellations.

Meanwhile, at Sandy Liang, makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez took a less literal approach and added an ethereal silver highlighter around the models' eyes.

The trend quickly went viral online and got nods from beauty influencers and MUAs.

Lime Time

Other than digital lavender, lime is going to be the colour of 2023. The colour dominated the spring 2023 presentation at NYFW. We saw it on gowns at Alliete, Fendi, and Michael Kors, suits at Sergio Hudson, and separates at Brandon Maxwell and Tory Burch.

