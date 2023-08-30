What is ‘Masterdating’? The latest trend that has taken social media by storm

A new term is taking over the personal relationship world—Masterdating. When people end up hurting themselves while chasing their happiness in others, they increasingly start isolating themselves from the outer world. While this may induce pain and suffering in one’s life, it might also very well serve as an opportunity to discover your true self, once again.

That’s why relationship experts around the world are exploring Masterdating, which teaches you to embrace the beauty of being alone, the beauty of solitude.

According to experts, masterdating is treating oneself with gifts of their choice, and even solo trips and outings in a bid to establish a healthy life balance, backed by self-sufficiency.

Some might see it as the first step before engaging in a serious relationship with someone else.

"It is a term used to refer to the practice of spending quality time alone, engaging in self-care, and enjoying one's own company," dating expert Melissa Stone told UK's Glamour magazine about the latest trend.

"It might involve intentionally taking yourself out on dates, doing activities you enjoy, exploring new places, or simply dedicating time to self-reflection and personal growth," she added.

Some experts even suggest everyone should engage in masterdating at least once in a week.

"Send yourself flowers in the morning, send yourself a sweet note saying, 'I can't wait to see you tonight,' schedule a fancy mode of transportation to get yourself to the date - make it a full day of love," Amy Nobile, a dating coach, was quoted as saying by New York Post.

Meanwhile, the trend has taken the internet by storm. On TikTok, it is trending under hashtag #MasterDating. Some videos on the topic have even garnered views of more than one million.