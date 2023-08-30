US elections 2024: X to allow political advertisements from parties, candidates

X, the micro-blogging platform that was earlier known as Twitter, on Wednesday (August 30) announced that it would permit political advertising on its site from political parties and candidates in the United States and expand its elections and safety team before the 2024 presidential election.



Before the company was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in October, all political ads were banned globally on Twitter since 2019. The ban was lifted by Twitter in Jan' and it started permitting "cause-based ads" in the United States which help in raising awareness of issues like voter registration. The company had stated that it plans on expanding the types of political advertisements that will be allowed on the platform.

The step to allow all kinds of political advertisements in the United States can help X increase its revenue at a time when many advertisers have fled or are cutting down on spending on the platform because of their fear of appearing next to inappropriate content.

X to expand team to combat content manipulation

X, in a blog post on Tuesday, stated that it will increase its teams to combat "emerging threats" and content manipulation. X stated that it is permitting political ads with the aim of "building on our commitment to free expression."

X policies prohibit the promotion of false or misleading information, including bogus claims intended to undermine confidence in an election, the blog contended.

The company stated that it will set up a global advertising transparency centre which will allow users to see which political advertisements are being promoted on platform X. It added that it will still prohibit political advertisements that spread false information or try to undermine the confidence of people in an election.

X stated that its Civic Integrity Policy for safeguarding elections is getting updated to tackle content that is aimed at intimidating or deceiving voters while aligning with the philosophy of Musk to let people say what they want.

"X shouldn't determine the truthfulness of disputed information," said the platform, in the blog post.

"Rather, we should empower our users to express their opinions and openly debate during elections, in line with our commitment to protecting freedom of expression,” it added.

Twitter turned X, like other social media companies, has faced a lot of criticism from lawmakers and researchers for not taking enough steps to prevent false or misleading content during major elections.



Since the acquisition of X by Musk, the platform has particularly faced questions about its preparations for the US presidential election after thousands of employees were laid off, which included those who had worked hard on the safety and trust team.

(With inputs from agencies)

