What is Cyber Monday? Here's everything you need to know about the digital shopping extravaganza

Cyber Monday 2023: The Black Friday sale ends does not mean it's an end for exclusive offers and great deals on a wide range of products. After the Black Friday sale comes Cyber Monday, the Monday after the US Thanksgiving weekend, offering discounts and promotions online. Retailers strategically unveil jaw-dropping markdowns on an array of products, from tech gadgets to fashion must-haves, fostering a frenzy of virtual shopping carts. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have created a hybrid online shopping experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2023, the digital shopping extravaganza following Thanksgiving weekend, is on Monday (Nov 27). E-commerce platforms roll out colossal discounts, beckoning millions of eager shoppers on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday will continue to redefine the post-Thanksgiving shopping landscape, increasing convenience and saving for buyers.

Cyber Monday has rapidly gained popularity and become a global shopping event that transcends borders. It unites shoppers in a digital celebration of unbeatable bargains and unparalleled convenience. This year's Cyber Monday promises to be an even bigger spectacle, embracing innovation and redefining the shopping experience for the digital age.

History of Cyber Monday

Online shopping was already on the rise before 2005 when the National Retail Federation (NRF) first coined the term "Cyber Monday." Amazon was founded in 1994, followed by eBay in 1995 and Walmart's website in 2000. Consumers quickly became accustomed to filling up virtual shopping carts instead of physical ones.

However, e-commerce retailers felt left out of the annual Black Friday sales frenzy that only benefited brick-and-mortar stores. Since the introduction of the first "official" Cyber Monday in 2005, the event has become one of the largest online shopping days of the year.

Significance of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a major online shopping event that takes place on the Monday following Thanksgiving. It originated in 2005 and has now become a global phenomenon. On this day, consumers seek and take advantage of exclusive online deals and discounts.

Cyber Monday has become an important part of the holiday shopping season and is now considered the digital version of Black Friday. Retailers offer special promotions, driving a surge in online sales, making it an eagerly anticipated day for those looking to save big on a wide array of products.