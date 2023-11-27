‘Drunk’ Thai groom shoots wife, three others at their wedding reception

A drunk para-athlete in Thailand went on a massacre at his wedding reception, killing his wife and three others, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened on Saturday (Nov 25) at 11.25 pm (local time) in north-east Thailand’s Nam Khieo district.

The athlete, who is also a former soldier, was identified as Chaturong Suksuk, 29.

Couple lived together for three years before deciding to get married

According to Bangkok Post, Suksuk was in a live-in relationship with the bride, 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek, for three years, before both decided to get married on Saturday morning.

On that fateful day, Suksuk got drunk during the celebrations, went to his car and returned with his pistol. He shot dead the bride, her 62-year-old mother and 38-year-old sister, and one other guest. That guest was said to have sustained grievous injuries.

Suksuk then shot himself and died on the spot, according to the police.

A police spokesperson told the BBC that the groom “was quite intoxicated at the time”.

Police said they recovered 11 bullets from the shooting scene. Suksuk reportedly bought the gun last year.

Groom was upset about age gap

It is unclear why he suddenly went on a rampage, but the Bangkok Post daily, citing guests at the wedding, reported that the groom was upset about something.

Local media reported, citing the guests, that the couple had an argument during the party. One of the arguments is also said to have centred around how Suksuk felt insecure about the age gap between him and Kanchana.

However, police termed it as a speculation, saying that they had collected evidence and expected to close the case "soon".

Suksuk is a decorated soldier and won a silver medal in swimming at the Asean Para Games in Indonesia last year.

He was also believed to be on the list of athletes competing in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand next month.

Suksuk lost his right leg while on duty with the paramilitary light infantry force, which patrols Thailand's borders.