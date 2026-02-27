/What is Blue Alert? Partnering citizens with law enforcement to catch dangerous suspects

The Blue Alert program is an emergency notification program issued across the nation that send message to the citizens of a suspect who has seriously injured or killed a Law Enforcement Officer or poses an imminent threat to the officer.

The main aim of the Blue Alert program is to help all the local and State Law Enforcement by enlisting citizen assistance to track or locate those who may harm any law enforcement officers in the community or any other community member. This alert is authorised and issued by individual or State law enforcement agencies, along with in coordination with federal agencies.

What is a Blue Alert?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It is a national public safety alert which is issued to aware the public about a suspect who has seriously injured someone or poses a potential threat to law enforcement. Similar to an Amber Alert, Blue Alerts provide critical information in order to aid in the apprehension of a suspect on behalf of law enforcement agencies using multiple communication technologies that include wireless alerts, television, radio, and highway signs.

Blue Alerts are issued to help locate and apprehend suspects quickly in order to prevent further harm. These alerts are coordinated through the National Blue Alert Network along with various state and federal agencies to rapidly inform the public about serious threats to law enforcement officers and overall public safety.

The alerts may be activated when a sworn law enforcement officer has been killed, seriously injured while on duty, or is missing under suspicious circumstances. In addition, authorities must reasonably believe the suspect poses an ongoing threat and must have specific descriptive information about the suspect or their vehicle to share with the public.