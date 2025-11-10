/What is at the centre of the solar system? Not the Sun, but an invisible force

Our solar system is believed to be centred around the Sun, with all the other planets revolving around it. The most fascinating aspect of the universe is that everything is in motion. The planets rotate and revolve, and the same goes for our Sun. It is in motion and not exactly at the centre of the solar system. It is also revolving around a mysterious object known as the barycenter. It is an invisible point in space where the mass of the sun and the planets evens out. Its gravity pulls everything towards it, the planets and the Sun, which means that our star also has an orbit. The barycenter is the point where the gravitational forces of two bodies in a system are balanced. It is created when two or more objects are joined together by the force of gravity. It is located near the object with the most mass. In our case, near the Sun since it is the heaviest body in our solar system, but not necessarily at its centre.

The Sun wobbles, and this exposed the barycentre

Our Sun often wobbles, and this is what revealed the existence of the barycentre. This happens when the barycenter moves because of the pull caused by heavier planets, such as Jupiter and Saturn. Their mass means they have the most pull on the Sun. So when they align in a certain way, they pull the barycentre outwards, causing the Sun to also get a little jiggly. NASA and other space agencies have observed this movement in the past, but better technology and more research have led to more clarity on the barycentre. This discovery proves a nearly 500-year-old theory wrong about the Sun being at the centre of the solar system.