We are never ever getting back...Blinken taps into Taylor Swift to take a dig at Putin

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken gave a hilarious twist to relations with Russia taking up lines from pop singer Taylor Swift's song declaring" "We are never, ever getting back together" to President Putin.

“So, I want to start by kicking the elephant out of the room: Yes, NYU got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker. Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of ‘We are never, ever getting back together to President Putin,” Blinken said during an address at Georgetown University.

The comments by the US secretary of state created waves on social media.

“They said it would be “undiplomatic” and also “cringe”. Also, since when is cringe an adjective?” Blinken added.

Relations between Russia and the United States have gone downhill ever since President Putin announced a "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

The Biden administration has hit Russia with waves of sanctions targeting its banks and financial services as several US companies have pulled out of the country.

Russia on Saturday announced it was blocking the entry of 963 prominent Americans including US President Joe Biden and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg. The list also included US government officials, lawmakers and other leading figures.

Putin's regime had already targeted President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon Lloyd Austin with sanctions.

