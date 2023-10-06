WATCH | 'You're a piece of sh*t': Trudeau shockingly heckled by an outraged man

Justin Trudeau was heckled by an outraged man when the Canadian prime minister was engaging with his supporters at an event. A video of the seething comments made by the man against the Canadian PM is now going viral on social media platforms. The footage showed that the Canadian PM was interacting cheerfully with people present there.

He was also seen chatting with a toddler in a stroller and smiling widely. But things soon took an ugly turn and got rather weird for the PM.

After greeting people on one side, Trudeau moved to address people standing on the other side. Then, angry man shouted, "I am not shaking your hand bro, you're a piece of sh*t man."

Trudeau was taken aback and shocked at what just transpired amid a flurry of smiles and greetings. He quickly asked the man as to what led to the insult.

Standing defiant, the man made comments to embarrass the prime minister. "You f**ked up this entire country," he said.

The video was shaky and a bit unclear. From behind the camera, someone from the crowd said, "Bucktee".

Trudeau gets confronted by a Toronto mans: "I'm not shaking your hand... you f*cked up this entire country".



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/rvQux8VScn — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 5, 2023 ×

Reports quoting a dictionary said "Bucktee" is a slang and is often used for "homeless crackhead who lives in Toronto".

Trudeau, instead of escaping the clear tirade of embarrassment, continued on which only turned the situation even worse. “How did I mess up this country?” Trudeau questioned the man.

He drew Trudeau's attention to Canada's housing crisis. The man asked, “Can anybody afford a home?"

“You're charging people a carbon tax, you got 9 V8s here idling.”

The man's comments were trying to say how Trudeau's own actions, for instance, his motorcade, were far from his so-called advocacy for carbon tax.

In a clear attempt to pacify the situation and clear his name of the allegations, Trudeau pointed, “You know what we're doing with that carbon tax?”

At this moment, the man who had the camera intervened and said, “We're getting charged for what?” Trudeau said that whatever is being taken as tax is being given back to families "like yours.”

Condemning Canadian aid to Ukraine

Going away from the housing crisis, the man picked another fight with the Canadian prime minister by condemning the Canadian aid provided to Ukraine. Rebuking Canada's millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, the man said, “You send it over to Ukraine, right? You send it over to the guy slaughtering his own country."

Trudeau, during the encounter, rubbished away the comments as part of Russian propaganda. “You have been listening to Putin, have you?” he said, adding, “You know a lot of Russian disinformation,” before walking away.

The viral video has garnered a deluge of comments on social media with many bashing the PM.

One user posted on X, “Everything is miss information if he doesn't agree eh!” while another wrote, “Using the Putin card is so lame by the PM.”