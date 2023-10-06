Russia strikes Ukraine's Kharkiv again, kills 10-year-old boy and injures others

The residential buildings in Kharkiv’s eastern region were hit in a strike by Russian forces, in which a 10-year-old boy was killed and nearly two dozen others were injured, said Ukrainian officials on Friday (Oct 6).

The second-largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv, lies in a region bordering Russia and has been facing shelling on a routine basis since the Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February last year.

"Another targeted attack by Russia on civilians. The body of a 10-year-old child was found under the ruins," said Igor Klymenko, in a statement.

Regional governor Oleg Synyegubov stated that 23 people, which included an 11-month-old child, were injured. The search operations are still going on.

Synyegubov and the police service said that the Russian cruise missiles hit the city twice.

"One of the missiles hit a road; windows were broken in neighbouring houses. The second missile hit a three-storey residential building, causing a fire," Synyegubov stated.

The Kharkiv region of Ukraine was attacked less than 24 hours after more than 50 people were killed in the same region in one of the deadliest strikes by Russia.

Ukraine claims to have downed 25 of 33 Russian drones overnight

The air force of Ukraine on Friday (Oct 6) claimed that it has downed 25 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight across the region.

On the messaging platform Telegram, the Air Force said that they shot down 25 Shahed 131 and 136 drones in six regions including Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipro. It did not clarify which targets were struck by eight other drones.

Earlier, the governor of Odesa’s southern region said that port infrastructure in the Izmail district was targeted by the drones. Taking to Telegram, Oleg Kiper said that they destroyed three drones used in that attack, adding that there were no casualties, however, a grain storage facility was damaged.

In the southern Mykolaiv region, eight other drones were destroyed, said Ukrainian defence forces on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies)

