In a shocking incident that was captured on CCTV, a woman was seen slapping a toll booth operator seven times in four seconds, at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. Reportedly, the woman attacked the toll booth worker violently when she was told that her vehicle did not have insufficient FASTag balance.

Kalesh b/w a Lady and a Toll-Staff (A woman entered inside the toll booth and slapped the toll worker seven times in four seconds, Hapur UP)

According to multiple reports, the car bearing registration number HR40J6483 was coming from Ghaziabad and had two men and two women inside. When the FASTag scanner showed a low balance, the booth worker asked the group to pay the toll fee manually along with the applicable fine, as per government rules. Instead of complying, one of the women in the car got out, entered the booth, and began slapping the worker. CCTV footage of the incident also shows teh women attempting to strangle teh toll booth worker. A report in Times of India alleged that the two male passengers also misbehaved with toll staff.

“A simple request to pay toll turned into a violent attack. The woman barged into the booth and beat up our staff mercilessly. This is unacceptable,” said Avnish Singh, an employee at the toll plaza to Times of India.

As the video went viral, Hapur Police took cognisance of the matter and commented on the viral video stating that necessary actions will be taken and that they have identified the vehicle. “A case has been filed under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation). The vehicle has been identified, and efforts are being made to trace the woman” said Patneesh Yadav, SHO of Pilakhua police station. उक्त प्रकरण में थाना पिलखुवा पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) April 14, 2025