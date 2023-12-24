Watch: Wedding guests throw chairs at each other over missing paneer in matar paneer dish

A wedding celebration in India turned into a battleground as a clash occurred between the groom's and bride's sides over the absence of paneer pieces in the matar paneer dish.

Matar paneer, which literally is a dish with green peas and cottage cheese as primary ingredients, is a famous North Indian dish spiced with garam masala and a mix of Indian spices. It is often served with rice or chapati.

The incident, which gained widespread attention after being shared online by user on X @GharKeKalesh, showed a heated confrontation during the marriage ceremony, resulting in a chaotic scene that quickly went viral.

The video, garnering over 200,000 views and over 1,600 likes, captured the discontent among guests due to the missing paneer in the matar paneer dish.

The situation escalated rapidly, with participants from both sides resorting to hurling chairs and tables at each other. Physical altercations, including slapping and punching, unfolded, creating a nearly almost animalistic atmosphere at the venue.

The absurdity of the situation left viewers both amused and bewildered, further amplified by the reactions of social media users. Kalesh b/w groom side and bride side people's during marriage over no pieces of paneer inside matar paneer

pic.twitter.com/qY5sXRgQA4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 20, 2023 × One user humorously suggested that the absence of paneer could potentially trigger World War III. Memes and jokes flooded the platform, turning the paneer into a trending topic.

This incident, although peculiar, is not isolated, as a recent wedding in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a similar brawl when a family member complained about the absence of paneer in his dish.

The cultural significance of paneer in certain regions has reached a point where its absence can lead to unexpected and entertaining confrontations, highlighting the importance attributed to culinary elements in wedding feasts.

