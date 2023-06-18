WATCH | Video of girl using hair straightener inside Delhi Metro goes viral, netizens fume

In a bizarre incident, a video shot inside the Delhi Metro went viral in which a girl is seen using the hair straightener while travelling.



Over the last 20 years, Delhi Metro has become the city's lifeline and is considered one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, for a few days, Delhi Metro has been making headlines for weird reasons which are generally related to passengers' unruly and unusual behaviour.

ALSO READ | DMRC says filming dance videos and Instagram reels banned in Delhi Metro

Various videos of dance reels, bizarre dressing and random fights have surfaced online which have left people stunned. A video of a girl straightening her hair using a hair straightener inside a Metro train coach went viral on social media platforms.



In the viral video, the girl is seen confidently using the hair straightener, which is plugged into the socket provided to charge mobile phones and other electronic devices of passengers, to straighten her hair while standing alongside other people travelling in the Metro.

The girl, whose face was not clearly visible in the viral video, remained unfazed by the presence of others. The video was shared on a Twitter page with the caption, “Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai. (Delhi Metro is different from others.)”

Netizens react, question girl's behaviour

The behaviour of the girl in the viral video was questioned by a majority of Twitter users as they even criticised the lack of consideration she showed for her fellow passengers.



''Passengers of Delhi Metro appear to be getting out of control! Appears both parents and schools failed to teach basic decency and public etiquette,” wrote one user. ''Metro atrocities...i think no time in the home,” said another.



However, one of the users sympathising with the girl, said, ''This is much much better than earlier ones. We don't know her personal life, she may be busy, maybe her place did not have electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better.''

WATCH | Why is a dog-chewed doll going viral?

A fourth stated, ''Everything is possible in Delhi metro.'' Another user said, ''People love to misuse public property, maybe withdrawal system of freebies here.''



Speaking on such issues, the DMRC had clearly stated, "Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro. Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act in fact lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59."