Watch | Video of furniture flying across cruise amid rainstorm in US goes viral

The videos of the horrific incident when a Royal Caribbean cruise was hit by a rainstorm in Florida, United States went viral on social media as people expressed shock at visuals of furniture flying across the deck.

As the ship was hit by dangerously high-speed winds, passengers were seen running to save their lives in the videos. Along with the winds, tables and chairs were seen flying as tourists gripped the walls.

A brief but intense storm had caught the Independence of the Seas ship as it was preparing for leaving leave Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida, as reported by The Independent. Yall act like this doesn't happen on any other cruise line. I just saw a stroller damn near hit a baby in the head last night on a Royal Caribbean ship pic.twitter.com/zbKqkFLmqj — Petty Mayonnaise (@breanna_monique) June 23, 2023 × ALSO READ | Video of girl using hair straightener inside Delhi Metro goes viral, netizens fume

Passengers onboard the 15-deck ship were lounging alongside the pool and enjoying the sunshine when suddenly it was struck by strong winds and heavy rain.

In the videos, people were also seen sliding across the slick decks and ducking to save themselves from flying umbrellas and airborne chairs. Storm-battered ship arrives on time with no passengers seriously injured Despite the storm, the ship departed for the Bahamas and reached CocoCay on time, according to a statement from Royal Caribbean to Insider. The company stated that the storm was for a "brief" period and added that no serious injuries were suffered by the crewmembers or passengers.

Taking to the internet, the onboard passengers described their personal experiences. Not going to lie, this very same thing happened to me on Carnival Cruise Lines. The ship almost capsized with us on it because we ran into a cyclone.



Don’t trust @CarnivalCruise The ship tilted so bad that ALL THE WATER spilled out of the pools and I fell trying to escape my… pic.twitter.com/bkfN57JZTa — Mia 🪬 (@MiaNWonderland) June 22, 2023 × "Instead of telling people to come up to the top deck when we have a severe thunderstorm warning, maybe you should be more worried about your guests and employees and tell them to get inside," wrote one passenger on Twitter, who had filmed the storm.

Photographer and Florida local Jerry Pike, speaking to Insider, said that he saw the storm hit the Independence of the Seas while he was seated in his car in Jetty Park facing the port. He said that although the storm lasted only minutes, it was "exceptionally strong."

Pike stated that the winds must be at a speed of 40 and 50 miles per hour when the storm was at its height which he stated was "terrifying" to watch. A meteorologist for Fox 35 later clarified that the winds had reached the speed of 55 to 60 miles an hour at their peak strength.

"The Independence was just getting battered by winds as it was trying to push off the dock. Then [it] was covered by the grey cloud of rain and we couldn't see more than 20 yards out the window," Pike said.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said that no passengers suffered serious injuries due to the flash storm.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said that no passengers suffered serious injuries due to the flash storm.

The company, speaking to Distractify, stated, "On Friday, June 16, while departing from Port Canaveral, 'Independence of the Seas'encountered a sudden gust of high winds. This latest for a brief period and there were no serious injuries to our guests or crew."