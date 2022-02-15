Watch: Video of elderly Kashmiri woman flaunting English skills goes viral

A video of an elderly Kashmiri woman showing off her English language skills has gone viral on the net.

The woman in the video can be heard identifying onion, garlic and apple including a dog in English in the 36-second video. The woman pronounces "cat" as "kyaet" which has captured the imagination of netizens.

The circle of life ! 💜

They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life ! 💫 pic.twitter.com/NxQ7EHjAwZ — Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) February 14, 2022 ×

The video was uploaded by Syed Sleet Shah and has gone viral on Facebook and Whatsapp. Twitter was flooded with reactions on the woman's language skills as most people found it cute.

Syed Sleet Shah in the Twitter handle message said: "They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life."

(With inputs from Agencies)