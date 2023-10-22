Watch | US restaurant makes spooky claim, says 'ghost' set off its motion detector alarms

A restaurant in the United States left everyone surprised with their spooky claim, days ahead of Halloween.



The eatery stated that a ghost had set off its motion detector. The restaurant further shared CCTV footage and claimed that the ‘mist-like’ object captured on the video is reflecting the presence of a supernatural being on its premises.



The Library Restaurant, which is located in New Hampshire, shared the video on Facebook and explained about the incident. The eatery further stated that setting off the alarms led to an immediate response from the local police.

“Our building - the Rockingham - is well known for its ghosts and notably the ones in the Library basement. Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window. The motion detectors inside cannot see what the camera outside sees!” wrote the Library Restaurant.



“It is not lights from the car - because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be! Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year? Ps our Police rock, showing up to check it all out in double quick time 1:18,” the establishment stated. ×

Video leaves netizens puzzled

The video starts with the visual of a street which is in front of the restaurant at night. Then, the video captures something smoke-like passing in front of the camera. The restaurant shared the post a few days ago.



Since then, the video has garnered many likes and views. The video further received many comments from people. Some expressed their wonder and others shared doubt over the video.

“So that whiff of (smoke?) wasn't just through the air outside, it was also inside the building too? That's what set off the inside motion detectors? (not the blinking lights or car headlights) correct? That is spooky,” shared a Facebook user.



“It looks like smoke,” said another. “You can see a poltergeist going by the camera. Very cool,” commented a third user.



“So are we gonna talk about the jump cut in the video at the time of the ‘ghost’? Or that the timecode in the upper right-hand corner skips from 02:29:30 to 02:31:04? But yea, totally legit, supernatural behaviour ‘caught on camera’,” stated a fourth user.

