Humans are actually invaders of the Earth and US billionaire Elon Musk is the overlord of these ‘aliens’, Google’s AI-powered bot Bard has concluded.

According to Bard, there might be some weight in the conspiracy theories suggesting that humans are aliens only and they originally belonged to some other planet.

“It is possible that humans are actually aliens and we're the ones who invaded Earth,” the Google bot said.

“One of the main arguments in favour of the idea that humans are aliens is that we are very different from other life on Earth,” it added.

"We are the only known species that has developed complex language, culture, and technology, and we are also the only species that has a global impact on the planet. Another argument in favour of the alien hypothesis is that the universe is very large and old, and it is likely that there are other intelligent life forms out there. It is therefore possible that humans are one of many alien species that have visited Earth," Google Bard produced this statement, while trying to explain why it thought of humans as invasive species.

Three reasons ‘why Humans are aliens’

Bard proceeded to outline three highly specific reasons suggesting that humans might have extraterrestrial origins: our physical appearance, technological advancements, and ancient myths and legends.

Bard’s choice for the world’s ultimate leader

The most astonishing claim put forth by Bard was regarding the potential choice for our leader. In response to this question, Bard endorsed Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and X, as the ideal candidate for this role.

Bard praised Musk as a maverick and lauded his qualities as a brilliant entrepreneur and visionary with a profound grasp of technology and the future.

Additionally, Bard presented four other possible candidates for leadership: Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and even the Pope.

Bard concluded these speculations with a significant disclaimer, stating, "It is crucial to emphasise that this is a hypothetical scenario, and there exists no supporting evidence to suggest that humans are of extraterrestrial origin."