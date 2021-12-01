Watch | This dancing cactus toy was a viral hit. Then someone heard it sing about drug use and suicide

Ottawa, Canada Published: Dec 01, 2021, 06:11 PM(IST)

In this picture, the dancing cactus toy, that was being sold by Walmart, can be seen

Walmart, the seller of the toy, had to remove it from the market after irate customers claimed it used expletives and talked about suicide in a Polish language song

A video of a dancing cactus toy rapping about the use of drugs and suicide has gone viral on social media.

People have been posting their reactions to the video on TikTok and the microblogging platform Twitter.

However, Walmart, the seller of the toy, had to remove it from the market after irate customers claimed it used expletives and talked about suicide.

It issued a statement saying, ''These items are sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace website. We are removing the items while we look into this complaint further.''

It happened after a grandmother living in Ontario discovered the supposedly ''toddler-friendly'' toy to her 15-month-old granddaughter.

"It just so happens that I am Polish and when I started to listen to the songs and I heard the words," she said. "I was in shock. I thought what is this some kind of joke?"

The toy has been produced by a Chinese manufacturer and the song has been sung by Polish Rapper Cypis.

He has denied any knowledge of the use of his song by the company. His spokesman Zbigniew Florek said the rapper is ''disgusted'' by the incident.

