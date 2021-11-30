Looking for 'friendly faces': This firm will pay $200,000 for right to your face on its robots

Ever wanted a twin? Or just wanted to meet a doppelganger of yours?

Then this is a great chance to do that while earning some good money as well. One tech company will pay you US $200,000 for your face.

No, this isn't a joke. Promobot is a tech company based in New York. An upcoming project will see the firm launch a line of robots with human-like, "friendly" faces.

Instead of just making computer-generated faces, the company is looking for real humans who will lend their features to the newest batch of machines.

In return, they will pay £150,000 (US $200,000) to the special someone who will hand over the rights to their face.

You will need to be at least 25 years old and have a 'kind and friendly' appearance, and you can apply regardless of your race or gender.

The company plans to launch its robots in hotels, shopping centres, and airports in North America and the Middle East by 2023.

A 3D model of the applicant's face and body will have to be taken for the robot's external features. In addition, 'you will be required to dictate at least 100 hours of material so that the machine can mimic your voice for communication with customers.

Finally, the winning applicant will then have to 'sign a license agreement' allowing unlimited time use of their appearance.

It is a little creepy the way they will be able to use your voice and face essentially forever. However, in the event of the robot apocalypse, wouldn't it be great if the machines looked at least friendly and kind?