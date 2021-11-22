Watch | Back from the dead: Man found alive after night in a morgue freezer

The family of a 45-year-old Indian man got the shock of their lives. The man who was declared dead after being involved in a road accident was discovered to be still alive after spending the night in the morgue freezer.

Srikesh Kumar was taken to a clinic in critical condition after being hit by a motorbike in Moradabad, east of the Indian capital, New Delhi.

He was transported to a private medical facility where a doctor declared him dead upon arrival. Following this, he was transported to a government hospital for a post-mortem on Friday.

"The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead," said Rajendra Kumar, the hospital's medical superintendent.

Police were informed, and his body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived six hours later, according to the doctor.

One of Kumar's relatives noticed that he was moving. In a video that went viral, she is heard saying, something along the lines of 'He's not dead. How did this happen? Look, he's breathing.'

A 45-year-old man, who was declared 'dead' by doctors, was found alive despite spending a night in the freezer of a hospital morgue in #UP’s Moradabad#UttarPradesh #Moradabad pic.twitter.com/iLnTl6VWDi — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 22, 2021 ×

"When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive," he added.

The 45-year-old is undergoing further treatment, but is still in a coma, according to Rajendra Kumar.

"This is nothing short of a miracle," he added.

Currently, an investigation is being conducted to determine how the doctors made the mistake of declaring him dead.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of this video.