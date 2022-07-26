WATCH: This boat-bending walrus, nicknamed Freya, is winning hearts in Norway

A young female walrus nicknamed Freya, which is famous for its antics is again in the headlines for cutely lying around, sinking boats and having fun. Freya has been named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty.

As per onlookers, Freya is often seen causing chaos in some European countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. But this year, the 600-kilogramme cute marine mammal has chosen Norway's capital Oslo as her holiday destination.

Media reports state that for a week, Freya has entertained the Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord. Its recent media appearance is for bending a few boats.

Locals are curious about the presence of the mammal as normally it lives in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

It is receiving an ample amount of media attention. Newspaper Verdens Gang even put up a live stream of the walrus's every move on its website.

Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and not to forget, dozing on boats while struggling to support her weight. All these activities happen between long naps. Notably, a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day.

Rolf Harald Jensen, a fisheries official, told broadcaster TV2, "It's a pity about the material damage but that's the way it is when you have wild animals." Jensen spoke while standing next to a hapless inflatable boat buckling under the animal's weight.

Freya is causing some trouble definitely, but no injuries have been reported so far. Media reports have noted that after considering moving her to another place, but the Norwegian authorities have decided to leave her in peace.

It is understood that authorities even considered euthanising Freya in case any kind of danger is posed to the public.

Norway's Directorate of Fisheries said on Monday, "She is doing well, feeding, resting and seems to be in good condition." It stressed the need for people to keep a distance and strongly advised against swimming or kayaking near Freya.

"(She) is not necessarily as slow and ham-fisted as one might think when she is resting. A walrus is not normally a danger to humans as long as you keep a safe distance. But if it is disturbed by humans and doesn't get the rest it needs, it may feel threatened and attack," it added.

