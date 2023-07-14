WATCH | Thai Twitch streamer subjected to racist abuse in Belgium, confronts miscreants on live stream

In a shocking incident in Brussels, Belgium, a Thai Twitch streamer named Ppim became the target of a racist slur while streaming an "IRL" (In Real Life) session. The streamer was confronted by a group of individuals who deliberately greeted her in "Chinese" and made racial comments, aiming to mock her based on her Asian ethnicity.

Ppim was live-streaming on Twitch in Brussels when the distressing incident occurred.

As she was walking in Brussels, a few miscreants approached her and used the phrase "Ni hao," typically associated with the Chinese language, with the clear intent to ridicule her. Unwilling to tolerate such behavior, Ppim immediately addressed the miscreants on her live stream.

She courageously confronted them saying she was not from China, and urged them to educate themselves about different cultures and ethnicities.

A derogatory racial remark directed at Ppim provoked her anger leading to a swift response. In a video capturing the incident, Ppim can be seen confronting the individuals who had used the phrase "Ni hao" in a disrespectful manner.

In a strong and assertive tone, she expressed her frustration, and said that she does not hail from China but rather from Thailand.

Her passionate reaction seen in the video clearly shows her refusal to tolerate such offensive behaviour.

"Ni hao. F**k you. I am not from China. I am from Thailand man. You f**king educate. Not everybody is from China. F**k you. You f**king bi*ch," Ppim can be seen saying in the video. Twitch streamer live-streaming racism she experienced in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/PeAuaeJPKf — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2023 × In addition to the racial slur, the video footage also revealed a disturbing moment when one of the men made an inappropriate attempt to touch Ppim, further compounding the distressing nature of the incident.

Watch | Russian general says top military brass betrayed soldiers fighting in Ukraine × This incident, in a broader sense, sheds light on the persisting issue of racial discrimination faced by individuals of Asian descent.

This incident, in a broader sense, sheds light on the persisting issue of racial discrimination faced by individuals of Asian descent.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, as racial abuses continue to plague various aspects of society.