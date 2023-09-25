Watch | Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, showcases impressive yoga skills

Tesla has released a captivating new video showcasing the capabilities of its humanoid robot, Optimus autonomously engaging in activities, including yoga sessions and efficient sorting of blue and green-coloured objects.

What stands out is the robot's remarkable ability to mimic human-like proficiency in these tasks. When introduced to more complex scenarios with human intervention in the colour block sorting task, Optimus swiftly adapted and successfully completed the assigned tasks. This adaptability comes as a testament to the robot's versatility in real-world situations.

Impressive Yoga skills

The video shared by Tesla demonstrated Optimus performing yoga postures that require balance and flexibility. In the video, the robot can be seen standing on one leg in a yoga pose. Not just that, Optimus also extended its limbs which portrays the flexibility it has when doing the yoga poses.

Optimus also has the capability to self-calibrate its arms and legs, as well as accurately determine the position of its limbs in space. This precision is achieved through a combination of vision and joint position encoders, media reports said.

Tesla's vision for Optimus

The official Tesla Optimus account shared the video, stating, "Optimus can now independently classify objects. Its neural network has been fully trained end-to-end, with video input resulting in control output. We invite you to join us in the development of Optimus (and the enhancement of its yoga regimen)."

This humanoid robot shares certain AI software and sensors with Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance technology found in their cars. The robot is enabled to process video input and generate control output.

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, responded to the video with a simple word: "Progress."

According to Tesla's website, the purpose of TeslaBot is to "create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks."

"Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world," the website reads. CEO Elon Musk unveiled a prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus during Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation.

At first, during the 2022 event, the stage revealed a deconstructed Optimus, named "Bumble C," which took a cautious step forward and showcased a dance move, keeping safety a top priority to avoid any mishaps.

Following this, Tesla presented a "very close to production" prototype of Optimus with its body fully assembled but not yet fully functional at the time. While it was held in place and demonstrated wrist and hand movement, Musk noted that it still contained actuators, a battery pack, and other components, but it wasn't quite ready for walking.