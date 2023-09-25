India Canada diplomatic row | Canada Defence Min says, 'no change in Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Canadian Defence Minister has called relationship with India important and this amid the ongoing diplomatic standoff with India, adding that Ottawa will continue to pursue its Indo-Pacific strategy even the country continues to probe the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

