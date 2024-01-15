Watch: Terrified UAE man runs for his life as tiger chases him in lavish home

Owning exotic animals and wildlife as pets is considered a status symbol in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab nations. However, a video has now gone viral on the internet, which shows the perils of this expensive hobby of the Emirati affluent. The video shows a pet tiger aggressively chasing a man inside a luxurious Dubai home, prompting users to express shock and concerns on the internet.

The video, shared by Instagram page Billionaire's Life Style, has amassed over four million views. The video begins with a tiger chasing a man inside a swanky UAE home. The man initially appears to be jubilant; however, his smile soon fades away as he tumbles and falls on the ground and the tiger grabs him with its paws. The ordeal leaves the man terrified, who then tries hard to escape the tiger’s grip.

"Only in the Middle East," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the video has amassed four million views. "So wrong , does not belong here needs his freedom .This beautiful animal is not a toy," said a user.