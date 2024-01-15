Watch: Terrified UAE man runs for his life as tiger chases him in lavish home
Story highlights
The man initially appears to be jubilant; however, his smile soon fades away as he tumbles and falls on the ground and the tiger grabs him with its paws.
The man initially appears to be jubilant; however, his smile soon fades away as he tumbles and falls on the ground and the tiger grabs him with its paws.
Owning exotic animals and wildlife as pets is considered a status symbol in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab nations. However, a video has now gone viral on the internet, which shows the perils of this expensive hobby of the Emirati affluent. The video shows a pet tiger aggressively chasing a man inside a luxurious Dubai home, prompting users to express shock and concerns on the internet.
The video, shared by Instagram page Billionaire's Life Style, has amassed over four million views. The video begins with a tiger chasing a man inside a swanky UAE home. The man initially appears to be jubilant; however, his smile soon fades away as he tumbles and falls on the ground and the tiger grabs him with its paws. The ordeal leaves the man terrified, who then tries hard to escape the tiger’s grip.
"Only in the Middle East," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the video has amassed four million views. "So wrong , does not belong here needs his freedom .This beautiful animal is not a toy," said a user.
"Bro thinks he will escape a tiger by foot but what he is actually doing is engaging the hunt," commented a person. Another added, "These animals should not be kept as pets within a structure other than nature."
Watch: Bird flu detected in Antarctica | Scientists create 'identical twin' universe
"Very funny! That is definitely a Billionaires lifestyle!" commented a user. A sixth said, "Keep playing with fire and you will get burnt" "ANIMALS CHASING ANIMALS," quipped a user.
The UAE banned private ownership of wildlife in 2017. The act now attracts a fine of $136,000 or six-month jail time. “The law bans dealing in and ownership of all types of wild and domesticated but dangerous animals. Only zoos, wildlife parks, circuses, breeding and research centres are entitled to keep wild or exotic animals. The public is urged to report cases of wild animals being kept as pets," the UAE Cabinet said on its website.
(With inputs from agencies)