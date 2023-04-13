Watch | Sarus crane jumps inside cage after seeing his human friend

In an emotional reunion, a Sarus crane was seen jumping around the cage of the zoo located in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh when a 30-year-old man, who had earlier nursed the bird and treated his injuries, came to visit.

The bird was found by Mohammad Arif, who is a farmer by profession, a year ago in his field. Arif had said that he was hoping that the bird would fly back into the wild after it is healthy.

However, the bird continued to stay with Arif and developed a special bond with him. The bird and man's heart-warming bond attracted a lot of media attention.

Last month, the bird was confiscated by the forest department officials under Indian law, according to which it is illegal for people to give shelter to Sarus cranes or even feed the bird.

The bird was initially kept in a wildlife sanctuary and was later shifted to Kanpur City's zoo, where it lives inside a cage.

Again, an emotional video surfaced online wherein the two friends can be seen meeting each other after months at the Kanpur Bird Sanctuary.

In the viral video, Arif is seen standing outside the cage in which the Sarus crane is living. The bird is seen jumping with joy inside the enclosure after seeing Arif.

The crane can be seen spreading his wings and trying to find a way to get out of the enclosure to meet his human friend.

In August 2022, Arif found the Sarus crane in an unconscious state, badly injured and bleeding. The bird stayed at Arif's home and followed him everywhere, videos of which went viral on social media.

Political party Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also came to meet Arif on March 6 and shared a picture with the Sarus crane on Twitter.

After the bird was taken away, a complaint was filed by the forest department and Arif was booked under the Wildlife Act of 1972 (amended). Defending his act, Arif said that he “did not deserve a legal notice for rescuing the bird.”

"I didn’t chain the bird. It lived with me. What’s my fault? The forest department notice says there is a case lodged against me. I treated the Sarus bird and wanted it to go back to the jungle. It became my friend and did not leave,” Arif said.

