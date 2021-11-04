Watch | 'Rivers of lava': Drone footage shows lava flowing from Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano

On Wednesday, Spain's Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) released drone footage that shows rivers of red hot lava flowing from Spain's La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The footage shows volcanic tubes and torrents of molten rocks flowing fast through the various lava streams. The Spanish military emergency unit (UME) used a drone to assess the eruption's progress, showing thermal images of lava streams.

Cumbre Vieja, an active volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, began erupting nearly a month ago, forcing thousands of people to evacuate as lava swept through towns, and towards the Atlantic Ocean.

This volcano has been described as the "most damaging volcano in Europe in the last 100 years." by the government of the Canary Islands.

Volcanic lava has covered nearly 900 hectares (2,200 acres) of land since the eruption began on Sept. 19, more than 2,500 buildings have been destroyed.

As a result of the eruption, agriculture on the island, a major source of income, has taken a serious hit. In the aftermath of this eruption, hundreds of hectares of crops have been destroyed.

According to the government, a number of crops were affected, including banana plants, vineyards and avocadoes.

The eruption has forced more than 7,000 people to evacuate their homes, but no lives have been lost.